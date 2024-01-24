West Brom are targeting a move for Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, as per The Daily Mail.

West Brom are in a strong position and sit 5th in the Championship table. Carlos Corberan’s side have a three points cushion to Hull City in the race for the play-offs, but there is still a long way to go.

Johnston, 24, has played eight league games for Celtic this season. The versatile winger has two goals and one league assist so far. The current Irish international spent last season on loan in Portugal and there he managed eight goal contributions in 31 outings across all competitions.

Following on from the report that the Baggies were one of many Championship clubs chasing Celtic’s Liel Abada, it has now been said West Brom are also eyeing Johnston.

A Celtic duo

There is a week left of the January transfer window and clubs are rushing to put the finishing touches to their squads ahead of what will undoubtedly be a competitive few months to end the season.

Corberan’s side have done well so far. However, with many sides picking up form in the second tier, it is crucial they look to strengthen wherever possible.

Johnston would be a good addition. He has plenty of experience and isn’t playing too often north of the border. He can fill a gap in numerous attacking positions which makes him a handy asset during a busy schedule.

West Brom lost Jeremy Sarmiento upon his recall to Brighton and Hove Albion and Johnston could help provide more depth and competition in the wide areas.

But, it remains to be seen whether Celtic are willing to strike a deal in the next week, but it is one to keep an eye on.

Up next for West Brom is a huge derby clash at home against Wolves in the FA Cup this weekend.