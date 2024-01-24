Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete is on the radar of two clubs ahead of a potential January swoop, according to reporter Graham Falk.

Sunderland signed Matete from Fleetwood Town back in 2022 and the 22-year-old has played 25 times since making the switch. However, he is yet to make an appearance this season and could look to land a move elsewhere before the window closes at the end of this month.

Admittedly, he has been plagued with injury. The midfielder underwent knee surgery in the summer and is only now back in contention. New boss Michael Beale awarded Matete a place on the bench in the 2-1 Championship defeat to Ipswich Town earlier this month but has not featured in the matchday squad on any other occasion.

Now according to reporter Falk, the Sunderland man is subject to interest from two clubs. The sides are not named at this time, whilst he confirmed in a reply that it is not yet known whether the pursuits would be for a loan or permanent deal.

Time to go?

Matete will likely find playing time difficult to come by at the Stadium of Light given the number of players ahead of him in the pecking order. Even when he returns to full fitness it will take a lot for him to dislodge the players who currently occupy his position on the pitch week-in week-out.

Given he is just 22 years old, it may be a preference for Sunderland that Matete leaves on loan. His potential and ability means it is no surprise to see him linked with a move away, and so if he can regain his fitness and form he would stand a better chance of getting back into the Black Cats’ first-team plans.

If he does secure a permanent switch it won’t be too much of a loss to Beale’s side. According to Transfermarkt his market value is just £300k and so if they can get around double this figure or more for the player, they will likely be happy to cash in.