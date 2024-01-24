Sunderland are eyeing a deal for Lyon midfielder Skelly Alvero, as per L’Equipe (via Roker Report).

Sunderland sit 10th in the Championship table. Michael Beale’s side are facing a huge period in their campaign with pressure building following their defeat last time out to Hull City.

Alvero, 21, has played just eight times for the French top tier side this season. He joined Lyon from Sochaux in the summer and he made 31 appearances for the latter last season, scoring two goals.

He has now become the latest name linked with a move to the north east with reports claiming Bundesliga side Werder Bremen are also monitoring Alvero.

Finally making progress

Sunderland are yet to make any additions to their squad this month.

The deadline is a week today and many would argue the Championship side need two or three reinforcements in order to stand a real chance of a top six finish this season.

Alvero very much suits the Sunderland model. He is young with potential and French, a common theme in Sunderland signings nowadays.

He fills a position Sunderland do need some depth in, but he is untested at this level and much like other recent Sunderland additions, doesn’t have much experience.

The 21-year-old stands at a huge 6ft7” and that sort of presence and physicality is something Sunderland could do with in the middle of the park at times.

The Black Cats are running out of time to put the final touches to their squad, but history has proven that Kristjaan Speakman won’t add to Sunderland’s squad unless the right deal for the right player emerges.

Beale needs to find a way to turn his side’s fortunes around. This weekend they are at home to Stoke City in a must-win game for the former Rangers boss.