Sunderland have been dealt a blow in their pursuit for Kieffer Moore as Alan Nixon claims it will likely take a permanent offer to sign the striker this month.

Sunderland sit 10th in the Championship table. Once again this season the Black Cats have had to find a way to win without a firing striker.

Between Eliezer Mayenda, Luis Hemir, Nazariy Rusyn and Mason Burstow they have 47 Championship appearances this season with one goal and two assists.

That isn’t a huge criticism of the players though. They were brought in with minimal experience and if Sunderland had a firing striker to rely on, it would’ve given the youngsters more time to settle and adapt.

Hence the Moore links. The 31-year-old was linked with a move to Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Cardiff City this month.

Preliminary talks were reportedly held ahead of a potential loan move, but now Nixon has claimed it will likely take a permanent offer this month to pry him from Bournemouth. Something which immediately makes a deal with Sunderland appear unlikely.

Needs a proper offer … and that would probably be cash rather than loan … so that makes it hard for those who want him https://t.co/hOZY0Edegs — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 23, 2024

Desperation kicks in

Sunderland have also been linked with Macaulay Langstaff this month and a permanent deal for him seems more likely than Moore.

The latter doesn’t fit Sunderland’s model at all, whereas Langstaff is only 26-year-old and the potential to make a profit is still there.

However, if Notts County suddenly decide they won’t sell, or raise their asking price to what Sunderland deem a silly amount, then there is a small chance Sunderland will become desperate and a late move for Moore can’t be ruled out.

The mood on Wearside is currently sour with Michael Beale’s side not only on a poor run of form, but also putting in lacklustre performances and showing no sign of improvement.

The next seven days are huge and they could, and likely will, make or break the future of several people working within Sunderland.

Up next is a home clash against Stoke City this weekend.