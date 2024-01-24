Southampton are a club championed for their development of young players. The Saints have seen a whole host of top talents come through their ranks, be it prospects who have come all the way through the academy or have been recruited from elsewhere.

In 18-year-old attacking midfielder Kamari Doyle, Southampton looked to have another top starlet on their hands. After starring for the U18s, he’s managed 10 goals and 13 assists in 37 outings for the B team, also making two first-team appearances.

Now though, Doyle looks to be heading for the Premier League. Football Insider reports that Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a deal for the Saints prodigy, who is now undergoing a medical.

Doyle managed an assist in his sole first-team outing for Southampton this season. He played 45 minutes off the bench as they were knocked out of the EFL Cup by League Two side Gillingham.

Moving on from Southampton

Southampton have seen top talents poached by other clubs before, and it seems they’re now set to lose Doyle too. There is a path to the first-team at St. Mary’s but with Brighton offering also offering a clear route to senior football while boasting a Premier League place, the appeal of a move to the AMEX Stadium is clear to see.

It’s a blow for the Saints given how promising Doyle has looked in his appearances for the academy. However, their attention will now turn to developing the next young star, who can come in and take his place in the B team.

Meanwhile, the Southampton first-team are battling for promotion from the Championship. They’ve embarked on a record-breaking run to move to 3rd in the Championship table, a point away from the top two.