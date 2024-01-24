Southampton are among the sides keen on MTK Budapest midfielder Mihaly Kata, reporter Bence Bocsak has reported for The Boot Room.

Southampton are looking to add to their ranks where possible this month as they bid to strengthen their push for promotion from the Championship. Only midfielder Joe Rothwell has joined in January to date, but plenty of players have been linked.

Now, fresh claims of interest in a new target have emerged.

Hungarian reporter Bence Bocsak has reported for The Boot Room that Southampton are interested in 21-year-old international Mihaly Kata. Dutch outfit SC Heerenveen, clubs in Germany and The City Football Group are also keen on Kata, it is said.

Kata is already the captain of MTK Budapest and has three Hungarian national team caps to his name. He’s played 126 times for his club across all competitions, chipping in with four goals and four assists in the process.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A new prospect for Southampton?

Southampton are a club focused on developing young players, often helping them grow before earning sizeable profits on them. The relegation from the Premier League has not changed this model and the rumoured interest in Kata is another sign of that.

It seems the central midfielder is more than just a prospect though. He’s already established in senior football at only 21 and having broken into the Hungary national side, Kata is certainly a player on an upward trajectory who is more than capable at a first-team level.

He would make for an intriguing addition to Russell Martin’s midfield ranks. But, with other sides keen, it remains to be seen if Southampton can get their hands on Kata or if he’s tempted elsewhere, as there looks to be some good options for the talented Hungarian.