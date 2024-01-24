Crystal Palace attacker Ademola Ola-Adebomi is set to join Burton Albion on loan for the rest of the season, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Burton Albion are poised to lure him to the Pirelli Stadium to bolster their options up top under new boss Martin Paterson.

Ola-Adebomi, 20, has been linked with a move to fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town this winter and was spotted at their stadium earlier this month, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

However, in this latest update by reporter Romano on X, he is heading to the Brewers instead.

Shrewsbury Town lose out to Burton Albion

Shrewsbury will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements before the end of the window.

They are also in the hunt for a new manager after deciding to part company with Matt Taylor after their poor run of form. Their managerial change may have had an impact on their transfer pursuits.

Ola-Adebomi has been in decent form for Crystal Palace’s Under-21’s side so far this season and has made 11 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and one assist.

The London-born man, who can play on the wing as well as down the middle, has shown what he can do in development football over recent times and will now test himself in the Football League.