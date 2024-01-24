Coventry City midfielder Ben Sheaf is being eyed up by Premier League side Luton Town, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Coventry City have had Sheaf on the books since September 2020, first bringing him in on a season-long loan before making the move permanent the following summer. Since then, the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength in Sky Blue.

Sheaf has emerged as one of the Championship‘s standout midfielders and having donned the captain’s armband of late, his importance as a leader has grown. Perhaps somewhat unsurprisingly, his talents are now drawing admiring glances from elsewhere.

According to TEAMtalk, Luton Town are interested in bringing him in for their Premier League survival fight.

The Hatters, who defeated Coventry City in the play-off final last season, sit 18th in the top-flight. They’re keen to make new additions to boost their chances of staving off relegation and have been making regular checks on Sheaf as a possible midfield target.

One to hold onto

With their spending since the summer, Coventry City have shown they’re in a strong financial position. For that reason, they should do what they can to resist interest and hold onto Sheaf this winter.

The chance to play in the Premier League will likely appeal to the former Arsenal man. However, he stands a great chance of getting there with Mark Robins’ side amid their rise up the Championship table and into the play-off spots.

Losing Sheaf in the winter would be a huge blow to those promotion hopes. He’d be a tough player to replace in a challenging January transfer window, so bids must be resisted if they come in over the next week.

Sheaf has played 130 times for Coventry City, chipping in with nine goals and eight assists in the process.