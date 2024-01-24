Portsmouth have already enquired about Wigan Athletic’s Callum Lang and have shown interest in a bid, as per a report from The News.

Portsmouth were among the sides to be linked with Wigan Athletic forward Lang earlier this month. Football Insider claimed that Derby County and Pompey were readying offers for the 25-year-old, though sporting director Richard Hughes played down the rumours of a move for the player.

However, Latics boss Shaun Maloney has shared that Lang has now asked to leave the DW Stadium. In the wake of these fresh developments, The News has provided an insight into Portsmouth’s position.

It is said that Pompey made an enquiry regarding Lang towards the end of last week and ‘intimated’ that their interest would be followed up by a bid. An offer is yet to come in, but offers are expected amid this new development.

Championship side Rotherham United are also keen, so there would likely be competition for his signature.

On the move

The developments at Wigan Athletic have come as a surprise and it seems a solution could be reached in the final stages of the transfer window. A week remains for clubs to do their business, and it could be that Lang is on the move.

He’s been an influential figure with the Latics and as their vice-captain, his abilities stretch beyond what he’s capable of on the pitch too. Lang can play anywhere across the front three and as an attacking midfielder and is an established attacking threat at League One level.

Signing a player of his pedigree would be a big boost for Portsmouth in their bid for promotion. However, his situation is sure to pique interests and with former boss Leam Richardson in charge at admirers Rotherham, they could prove an attractive destination for the Liverpool-born attacker.