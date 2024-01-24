Plymouth Argyle winger Mickel Miller is attracting interest from some fellow Championship clubs, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Plymouth Argyle could face a battle to keep hold of the attacker between now and the end of the window.

Miller, 28, has made 23 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, 21 of which have come in the league, and he has chipped in with a single goal.

According to reporter O’Rourke on X, a ‘number’ of unnamed second tier rivals are ‘keeping tabs’ on him this winter.

Plymouth Argyle man eyed

Miller is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in the summer. Plymouth risk losing him for free in June if they don’t cash in on him before the end of the transfer window if they can’t agree terms for an extension to his deal.

The Pilgrims signed him back in 2022 and he was part of their squad who were promoted from League One last term under their former boss Steven Schumacher.

Miller started his career in non-league at Carshalton Athletic before he moved up to Scotland in 2018 to join Hamilton Academical.

The Londoner spent two-and-a-half years in the Scottish Premiership before switching back down the border when Rotherham United came calling.

He went on to play 39 times for the Millers and scored four goals, as well as having a loan spell away from South Yorkshire at Northampton Town to get some more game time under his belt before heading out the exit door permanently.

Plymouth won 3-1 at home to Cardiff City last time out and are back in action this weekend with a trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in the FA Cup.