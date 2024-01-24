Portsmouth are in need of reinforcements at the heart of defence but so far this month, they’ve not found any joy in their search.

Portsmouth saw Regan Poole ruled out for the season back in November after suffering an ACL injury. It marked a huge blow for John Mousinho at the time and the backline hasn’t looked quite as convincing since.

However, with a week left in the window, Pompey still have only three senior centre-backs available. Connor Ogilvie can operate there, but Conor Shaughnessy, Sean Raggett and Ryley Towler are the only natural central defenders.

It’s an area that Portsmouth must address before the end of the window, and an intriguing opportunity may have arisen regarding Watford centre-back Mattie Pollock.

An option for Portsmouth?

Pollock first proved his abilities in League Two with Grimsby Town, earning himself a deserved move up the leagues to Watford. Loans with Cheltenham Town and Aberdeen followed and the Redhill-born defender impressed there too, but chances at Vicarage Road have eluded him.

Despite his powerful presence at the back and proven ability in League One and Two, he’s not found regular minutes with Watford. Pollock has played eight times in the Championship this season, with all those outings coming as a substitute.

As a result, he’s got his eyes on an exit. Watford Observer reporter Andrew French shared on X on Tuesday that Pollock has put in a transfer request.

Understand Mattie Pollock has put in a transfer request. Clearly wants to get more game time. The 22-year-old has only started three times for #watfordfc and just 105 minutes this season, but had successful loans at Cheltenham and Aberdeen. — Andrew French (@androofrench) January 23, 2024

That will prompt interest from other clubs, and Portsmouth should be among those looking to pounce.

The 22-year-old would be a player who could instantly come in and perform for Mousinho’s side and judging by his previous showings in Scotland and League One, he could manage a step up to the Championship in the event of promotion. He’s got his best years ahead of him and plenty of time to develop too, so an investment to sign him permanently could yield profits in the years to come.

Pollock’s situation will draw interest, so Portsmouth should look to move swiftly to address their centre-back problem.