The latest Leeds United team news as Daniel Farke’s side gear up to face Norwich City in the Championship.

Leeds United will be looking to kick on from a hard-fought, combative 2-1 victory over Preston North End last time out.

The Whites overcame the Lilywhites on Sunday and they now welcome Farke’s old side Norwich City to Elland Road tonight. The reverse fixture at Carrow Road saw the Whites overturn a 2-0 half-time deficit to win 3-2.

A win for Daniel Farke’s side would see them remain 4th in the Championship table but cut the gap to Southampton to just one point. The Championship automatic promotion places are just a further point away.

Leeds United team news

Ahead of tonight’s game, Farke issued the latest on his squad (as relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post).

He shared that all the players in the squad for the Preston win at the weekend are available. He added that Wilfried Gnonto could be available, but only for the matchday squad.

One player that the German ruled out was central defender Pascal Struijk. Struijk’s injury is taking longer than expected to right itself so more rehabilitation is needed on the Dutchman.

Predicted XI

Meslier (GK)

Gray

Rodon

Ampadu

Firpo

Gruev

Kamara

James

Summerville

Rutter

Bamford

Leeds United’s upturn of fortune since two losses over the Christmas period has been impressive. To that end, the above is likely to be the starting line-up that Farke sticks with.

Two of Leeds’ front four in this line-up, Crysencio Summerville and Dan James, are in double figures for this season already. Add in Joel Piroe and the Whites have three 10+ scorers before February for the first time in a long while.

Against an inconsistent Norwich City side and in front of a crowd that has not seen Leeds United lose at home this season, the Whites will be eager put on a show.