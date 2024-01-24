Millwall boss Joe Edwards has said he would be ‘open’ to loaning out Romain Esse before the end of the transfer window if the right offer came in for him.

Millwall have a decision to make regarding the immediate future of the youngster this winter.

Esse, 18, has made 16 appearances for the Championship side during the first-half of this season, 14 of which have come in the league, and has chipped in with a single goal.

However, his game time has dried up over recent weeks. When asked whether he could be allowed to depart on a temporary basis, Edwards said, as per a report by the Southwark News: “If we got to a point next week where we felt something was there on the table that was doable and worked really well for all of us, then I’d be open to consider it.

“But, at the same time, I would be very clear that I’m also very keen to still keep working with Rom on a daily basis and hopefully get him to a place as quick as possible where he can impact for us. It’s kind of watch this space and take it one week at a time at the moment.”

Millwall have decision to make

A loan exit would help Esse get more experience under his belt and more chances of regular football. However, Edwards won’t want to leave himself short of options in attacking areas for the remainder of this campaign.

The teenager is under contract at The Den until the summer of 2026 and has a bright future ahead of him with the London club.

He has been on the books at Millwall for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy. The Londoner has been a regular for the London outfit at various youth levels over the years.

Esse made his debut back in December 2022 in a league fixture against Watford and has since gone on to play 23 times for the Lions altogether to date.

It has been a busy month so far for Millwall and they have secured the impressive loan signings of defender Japhet Tanganga and striker Michael Obafemi from Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley respectively so far.

Edwards’ men are in action this weekend with a home clash against Preston North End as they look to as they look to bounce back from their loss away at QPR last time out.