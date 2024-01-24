Leicester City are poised to seal a deal for Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi in the coming hours, as per Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

Leicester City look on course for an immediate return to the Premier League under Enzo Maresca. They sit top of the Championship table, boasting a seven-point lead over 2nd placed Ipswich Town, who they played out a 1-1 draw with on Monday night.

The Foxes aren’t looking to rest on their laurels though and have been linked with a string of new signing this month. Eye-catching links with Inter Milan midfielder Sensi emerged earlier in January but speculation had gone quiet.

Now though, reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has shared on X that Leicester City’s deal for the 28-year-old is set to be sealed in the coming hours.

Previous reports stated a deal could cost as little as €2m with Sensi keen on linking up with compatriot Maresca at Leicester City.

Shrewd but statement business from Leicester City

There’s no hiding that this is a statement signing from Leicester City. Few Championship clubs will be able to attract players of his pedigree from a club like Inter Milan, but this is shrewd business from the Foxes too.

The initial rumours over a move garnered plenty of attention, and rightly so. Sensi is a nine-time Italy international who moved for a reported €25m in the summer of 2020. However, he’s down the pecking order with Inter and has spent the last two seasons out on loan, resulting in his stock dropping and ultimately, his transfer value too.

The fact a fee of just €2m has been reported shows Inter are keen to offload him, so this is certainly feasible business for Leicester City, regardless of any comments over parachute payments. Sensi marks a statement signing for Maresca and he’s a player most other second-tier sides might struggle to attract, but this is shrewd business for a side preparing to return to the Premier League.