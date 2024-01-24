Leicester City are interested in Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare, as per The Athletic.

Leicester City currently sit top of the Championship table. Enzo Maresca’s side are seven points clear of Ipswich Town in 2nd and it looks very likely that the Foxes will make an immediate return to Premier League football.

Coventry City have done well to turn their season around after as low start. Mark Robins’ side are 6th in the Championship. The Sky Blues are in a huge battle for what looks to be the final couple of play-off places.

O’Hare, 25, has five goals and one assist in 15 second tier outings so far this season. The versatile midfielder is a great player at this level and he played a huge part in Coventry City’s road to the play-off final last season. He contributed to 13 goals in 45 Championship games, but with his contract set to expire in the summer his future is up in the air.

It was reported earlier this month that O’Hare had been offered a new deal, but an offer is yet to be accepted and now the latest report links the Foxes with a potential swoop for the midfielder.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

An inevitable move

O’Hare is a very good option at this level and given he is only 25-year-old, he is very likely to play Premier League football one day.

That day could be as soon as next season if he gets his move to Leicester City, but the report does claim Maresca’s side may wait until the summer to see where they are and whether O’Hare signs a new deal.

Coventry City would be weakened with the loss of O’Hare and with just eight days left of the transfer window, it would be hard to sufficiently replace him before the deadline.

The Sky Blues would ideally keep O’Hare around as a minimum until the summer. That way Robins’ side are more likely to finish inside the top six again and that may make it easier to agree contract terms with O’Hare.

It will be interesting to see how this one plays out over the next week.

Up next for Leicester City is a FA Cup clash at home to Birmingham City this weekend. Elsewhere, Coventry City are preparing to travel to Sheffield Wednesday also in the FA Cup.