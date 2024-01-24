Burnley winger Benson has been heavily linked with a move away from Turf Moor this month. There have been conflicting claims over a potential move to Southampton, with the Saints said to be keen but the Clarets unwilling to do business after the summer saga regarding Nathan Tella.

That offered other admirers a chance and Leeds United were said to be pushing for an agreement ahead of their Championship rivals. Now though, it has been claimed a winner has emerged in the race for Benson.

Football Insider reports that Southampton are set to beat Leeds United in the race to sign Benson. The report, while saying the Saints ‘have won the race’, explains that they’re edging closer to a loan agreement with wage contributions being thrashed out.

However, a broad agreement is in place, meaning the Whites’ ‘hijack’ is poised to come up short.

Needed at Elland Road?

There’s no hiding that Benson would have been a fantastic player to add for Leeds United. As it goes, it looks as though Southampton will be securing his services, further bolstering their attacking options for the rest of the season.

For the Yorkshire outfit, you can argue Benson isn’t who they need the most this winter. They’re well-stocked with talented wingers and with Wilfried Gnonto close to signing a new contract, they look unlikely to lose any of their wide stars this month, though perhaps Benson was lined up as a potential replacement in case the Italian was to move on.

Leeds are in need of options in the full-back areas and could be forced into the market for another centre-back, it has been said. So, they have areas they need to add to before bringing in another star winger.

If Southampton can wrap up a deal though, they will be getting a player who starred in the Championship last season. Benson was influential in Burnley’s title win but with Premier League minutes limited, a loan looks to be his best option this month.