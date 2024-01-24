Leeds United vs Norwich City takes place at Elland Road tonight in front of what will likely be a raucous, sell-out crowd.

Leeds United vs Norwich City sees a rapid turnaround for the Whites after their Sunday game against Preston North End at Elland Road. That game saw Daniel Farke’s men emerge victorious, winning 2-1 against Ryan Lowe’s side.

The Whites sit 4th in the Championship table and they are keeping pace with those sides ahead of them. A win tonight would take them to within a point of Southampton in 3rd and two points shy of Ipswich Town, who occupy 2nd.

David Wagner’s Norwich City outfit sits in an improving 8th in the Championship standings, just two points adrift of the play-off places. They’ve recovered well from a run of three without a win, winning back-to-back games against Hull City and West Brom.

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Leeds United vs Norwich City…

Junior Firpo

Since his arrival from Barcelona, Firpo hasn’t shown much of the quality that many expected from a former player of the Catalan giants.

However, he is the leading assist maker so far in January with four in his three games so far this month and has been in fantastic form since locking down the starting spot at left-back. He is combining with the dangerous Crysencio Summerville down the left, helping to form an increasingly potent pairing.

Crysencio Summerville

Summerville has been off the boil somewhat over the last couple of games. Even operating sub-par for him, he gives opposition defenders nightmares. His speed and acceleration scare defenders and they back off when he heads into the box.

He is due a good game, perhaps an explosive one. He scored twice against Norwich City in Leeds’ three-goal, second-half comeback earlier this season, so he’ll be keen to replicate that display.

Dan James

James has previously had struggles in his bid to nail down a starting spot but this season, he’s become a vital player on the wing.

he is one of the first names on the team sheet and scored his 10th of the season for Leeds United in last weekend’s win over Preston. This made him the third Whites player to hit double figures.

Jonathan Rowe

Talented winger Rowe has 12 goals and two assists to his name and is likely to be Norwich City’s biggest goal threat at Elland Road. He will likely be marked by teenager Archie Gray, who can be got at with genuine pace.

Leeds’ press will likely limit some of his chances but he has shown this season that he is a dangerous player. Given the chance if Norwich spread the ball wide, he could punish Farke’s side.

Gabriel Sara

Brazilian midfielder Sara is another player who could be a handful for Leeds United in tonight’s match. He is a dual-threat midfielder with five goals and eight assists to his name.

He will have to work hard against a combative Leeds midfield duo of Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev. However, he has the skill and flair that is evident in his goal returns. Those alone should be enough to make the Whites wary.