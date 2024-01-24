Leeds United have been tracking Godfrey for a number of weeks ahead of a potential transfer swoop. Given he is out of favour at Goodison Park and seen as surplus to requirements, this has put several clubs on high alert.

The 26-year-old has Championship experience having signed from Norwich City, has two caps for England and of course has spent a number of years playing at the highest level. Therefore, he would be a valuable asset to any side willing to take a punt on him, with both Leeds United and Sheffield United keen.

The Whites have now entered into discussions with Everton over a potential loan-to-buy deal, according to Football Insider. With the uncertainty surrounding the futures of centre-backs Pascal Stuijk and Liam Cooper, this deal certainly looks to ease any defensive worries.

A perfect solution

Godfrey is a player who can come in and slot straight into Leeds United’s starting eleven. He is a versatile centre-back who can play at left-back or right-back and so this will stand him in good stead, particularly given their injury issues at full-back and both Luke Ayling and Djed Spence having departed in recent weeks.

His experience of playing in the top flight and in the Championship also means he will be a solid option for Leeds United. He can be a piece of the puzzle Daniel Farke’s side need in order to solidify their position in the top six and also make a push for a place in the top two.

With the move looking increasingly likely, it means Premier League side Sheffield United could miss out on their man. This just shows the pulling power of Leeds United and possibly just how likely they are to switch places with the Blades at the end of the season.