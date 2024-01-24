Ipswich Town and Bristol City are keen on TSV Hartberg strtiker Maximilian Entrup but there is a verbal agreement over a move to Holsten Kiel in place, as per Florian Plettenberg.

Ipswich Town and Bristol City are both looking to add a striker to their ranks this month. The Tractor Boys need more options up top while Liam Manning is keen to find a new talisman in his first transfer window at Ashton Gate.

Now, it is claimed the Championship pair are both keen on Austrian striker Entrup, who has been in fine form in his native country.

The 26-year-old has managed 11 goals and three assists in 14 games for top-flight side TSV Hartberg since managing 32 goals in 38 games for third-tier outfit FC Marchfeld. He could be set for another big step up amid high profile interest from Ipswich Town and Bristol City too.

However, Sky Sports Germany reporter Plettenberg states a verbal agreement has been reached over a deal worth around €1m with 2.Bundesliga outfit Holsten Kiel. FC Schalke have listed him as a summer target too.

🔵🆕 News Maximilian Entrup: Der 26-jährige Stürmer ist sich mündlich mit @Holstein_Kiel über einen Winter-Wechsel einig – Vertrag bis 2027 ✔️ Preis: Ca. 1 Mio. € Ablöse! ⚠️ Aber: Noch kein Done Deal! Verhandlungen über Ablöse laufen und weitere Teams sind dran… ➡️ Schalke… pic.twitter.com/HhqypxhRwd — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 24, 2024

Moving pieces

It seems there’s lots of movement regarding Entrup’s future. It’s not a surprise either, as after tearing it up in Austria’s third-tier, he’s proven himself in their competitive Bundesliga too. The league is renowned for player development and plenty of teams have dipped into the division for their star performers, so the wide scale interest in Entrup isn’t much of a surprise.

With such interest in Entrup, Ipswich Town and Bristol City will be hoping things fall in their favour if they decide to pursue a deal. The Holsten Kiel deal is only verbal and hasn’t been wrapped up yet, so there is time for them to swoop in.

A chance to play in the Championship would surely appeal to Entrup given his dream of breaking into the Austria squad. But, if one of Town or the Robins want to strike a deal, they may have to swoop in swiftly to try and hijack Holsten Kiel’s pursuit.