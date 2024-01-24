Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers are both keen to bolster their ranks this month. The Tractor Boys want signings who can boost their Championship promotion bid, while Rovers are looking to recover from a poor first half of the season.

Now, it has been claimed the duo have identified a similar target in the form of defender Alex Cochrane.

Football Insider reports that Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers are in the race to sign the Hearts star, with Premier League side and Rovers’ Lancashire rivals Burnley also admirers of his talents. All three sides have registered interest in Cochrane, it is said.

Cochrane has been a hit at Tynecastle since first signing on an initial loan in the summer of 2021. He joined permanently the following summer and has managed five goals and 13 assists in 108 games, offering his services as a left-back, wing-back, centre-back and even a central midfielder on one occasion.

A strong addition

Cochrane would be a helpful signing for either Ipswich Town or Blackburn Rovers this month. His ability to play in roles up and down the left-hand side as well as in central positions would offer a valuable versatility for both teams, and he looks a player who is capable of playing in the Championship and potentially higher in the future.

He’s proven himself in the senior game at a good level with Hearts, also playing European football in the Europa Conference League and Europa League qualifying stages.

As a key player for Hearts, it would be intriguing to see just how much they demand for his services. The 23-year-old’s deal is up at the end of next season, so unless he pens new terms, 2024 could be a final chance for the Scottish side to get a good fee for his services.

Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers could capitalise on that opportunity, but time will tell if their rumoured interest develops into anything more serious.