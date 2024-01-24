Barnsley head coach Neill Collins confirmed to the Barnsley Chronicle why midfielder Callum Styles missed their 1-0 victory over Oxford United in midweek, confirming he is close to leaving.

Barnsley secured the victory over their promotion rivals Oxford United thanks to a Sam Long own goal in the first-half. The result leaves them 5th in the League One table and just three points off a place in the automatic promotion spots.

But they had to come through without their star midfielder Styles. The 23-year-old has been attracting attention from the division above with Championship trio Sunderland, Birmingham City and Hull City having registered an interest.

Sunderland look to be edging closer towards landing the player on loan with a view to a permanent deal, with Collins suggesting he is nearing the exit door when speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle on Tuesday night.

“The club are in negotiations with another club,” he confirmed when asked about Styles’ omission from the matchday squad in midweek. He also confirmed his side are working hard to sign more players before the deadline following Donovan Pines’ move from D.C. United two weeks ago.

A great signing

Styles has been one of Barnsley’s standout performers this season and so it comes as no surprise to see him linked with a move away. Making the switch to a side competing in the Championship of course is a step-up but there is no doubt he can make the jump.

Sunderland will be gaining a really promising player with bags of potential. He fits the mould and recruitment model the Black Cats have followed over the past few years, signing a young player with a high ceiling and so Styles will fit right in.

With Alex Pritchard possibly on his way out at the Stadium of Light, Styles can provide an instant solution. He can come straight into the first-team fold and be the replacement Michael Beale needs between now and the end of the season.