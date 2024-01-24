Hull City striker Henry Sandat has extended his spell at Southend United until the end of the season, as announced by his loan club.

Hull City have let the youngster stay at Roots Hall until the summer to help him get some more experience under his belt.

Sandat, 18, left the National League side last year to join the Tigers on a two-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months on top of that. He then returned to the Shrimpers in December and has since made five appearances, chipping in with a single goal.

His initial one-month deal expired earlier this month but it has been confirmed now that he has now been given the green light to stay put where he is.

Hull City loan latest

Sandat will benefit more from staying at Southend than returning to Hull to play in their development squad.

He rose up through the youth ranks of the Essex club and made 12 appearances for them in the last campaign, chipping in with a single goal.

However, he left last summer after the Tigers came calling and the Shrimpers didn’t stand in his way.

Sandat is yet to make a senior appearance for Liam Rosenior’s side but will be looking to break into the first-team in the future. For now, his focus will be on helping Southend climb up the fifth tier table.

As for his parent club, they are only outside the Championship play-offs by a point after their 1-0 win away at Sunderland last time out courtesy of Fabio Carvalho’s first goal since his surprise loan switch from Liverpool.

They have a break from the action this weekend before they face Millwall at home on 3rd February. In the meantime, the Tigers’ focus will be on bringing in some more players before the deadline to boost their promotion hopes.