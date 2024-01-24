Hull City defender Andy Smith is set to join Cheltenham Town on loan until the end of the season, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Hull City are poised to let the youngster head out the exit door to get some more experience under his belt.

Smith, 22, has made four appearances for the Tigers in all competitions during the first-half of this season, one of which has come in the Championship.

GloucestershireLive report the Robins have been tracking him since last summer and are now finally poised to land their man on a temporary basis this winter.

Hull City man to join Cheltenham Town

This would be a decent move for Smith and a chance for him to get some regular game time in League One to help boost his development. He will also learn a lot from playing with ex-Tigers captain Curtis Davies in Gloucestershire.

His Hull teammate Jacob Greaves had a useful spell at Cheltenham back in the 2019/20 campaign.

Smith has been on the books at the MKM Stadium for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Yorkshire outfit. He has been a regular at various youth levels in the past.

The Banbury-born man was loaned out for the first time to Salford City in 2021 before linking up with Grimsby Town.

He played 47 games altogether for the Mariners last term and chipped in with three goals.

Hull decided to keep him last summer as back-up to the likes of Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin and Greaves. However, Liam Rosenior is now giving him the green light to join Cheltenham.

The Tigers are a point outside the play-offs ahead of their next game against Millwall on 3rd February.