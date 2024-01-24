Nathan Jones has emerged as an early contender to be the new manager of Charlton Athletic, as per talkSPORT.

Charlton Athletic sit 16th in the League One table and relieved Michael Appleton of his duties last night following a 3-2 home defeat to Northampton Town. The Addicks are on a run of ten League One games without a win dating back to late November.

Appleton’s time at Charlton Athletic won’t be remembered fondly, but he does become the latest name to leave The Valley having not really achieved much.

The club are struggling at the moment on all fronts and as things stand there’s no signs of that changing too much.

Jones is reportedly an early contender for the job with the former Luton Town and Southampton boss out of work for almost a year now.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Is experience enough?

Jones has a good amount of experience in the Football League. He has managed from League Two all the way up to the Premier League and if given the right resources he is a solid option.

However, history suggests that unless something changes in the way Charlton Athletic run their club, then any manager will struggle to improve things sufficiently enough. It appears as if the club need to re-think how they operate from top to bottom before they will ever be able to push the top end of the third tier again.

The Addicks can’t rush this appointment. Their season is already over with nothing left to play for, but they aren’t really in any immediate danger either. That gives them a bit of time to assess their options and it is crucial they get it right and bring in the right man.

For the time being, the coaching staff in charge must attempt to stabilise results and put a stop to the downward spiral they’ve been on over the past couple of months.

Up next for the Addicks is a trip to Blackpool this weekend.