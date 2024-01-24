Jason Euell would be keen on a return to Charlton Athletic, as per Richard Cawley.

Charlton Athletic sit 16th in the League One table. The Addicks parted company with Michael Appleton last night following their defeat to Northampton Town, and now they are on the search for their third manager this season.

The Addicks are on a long winless run in League One and they have to prioritise stabilising in the third tier this season, before looking to kick on next time around.

Euell, 46, played for Charlton Athletic between 2001 and 2006 and went onto manage their U21 side before moving to a first team assistant role in 2020.

In 2022 he swapped The Valley for Ashton Gate and joined Championship side Bristol City in another assistant position. Alongside this, he has been a coach for England U20 side since 2019, but is yet to hold the number one role in a senior position yet.

However, Cawley has claimed Euell would be open to the vacancy and has put himself in the frame for the job.

Jason Euell would be keen on a return to #cafc. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 24, 2024

Fitting the trend

Euell is inexperienced, but Charlton Athletic fans have taken better to managers in the past who have a history with the club.

But, that said, this appointment for the Addicks is huge. They absolutely cannot afford to get it wrong again and Euell would be a huge, arguably unnecessary risk. Bringing the 46-year-old back as an assistant with the potential prospect to become the manager in the future wouldn’t be a bad idea. However, giving him the top job may come back to bite them.

Nathan Jones has emerged as an early contender for the Charlton Athletic job and he does, at first glance, appear a more sensible option. Jones has more experience and on paper would be a smaller risk.

It’s crucial the Addicks’ board don’t rush into a decision though. Their season is practically over already so they can afford to take their time in recruiting the right man.

Up next for Charlton Athletic is a trip to Blackpool this Saturday.