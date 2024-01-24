Forest Green Rovers managerial target Scott Brown has joined Ayr United, as announced by the Scottish club’s official website.

Forest Green Rovers have been linked with a swoop for the Scotsman following their decision to part company with Troy Deeney.

Brown, 38, was approached by the League One side as they hunt for a new boss, as per a report by the Daily Record.

However, it has been confirmed now that he has joined Ayr in the Scottish Championship alongside his assistant Steven Whittaker. He has replaced ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Lee Bullen at Somerset Park.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Forest Green Rovers managerial latest

Forest Green will now have to look elsewhere for managerial targets following Brown’s decision to move back up to Scotland.

Former Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers man Gary Bowyer is believed to be interested in the vacancy at the New Lawn, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon.

The Gloucestershire outfit are currently sat bottom of the League Two table after Sutton United managed to get a draw away at Mansfield Town last night. They are six points from safety but have a game in-hand on 22nd position Colchester United.

Whoever takes their job has a tough task on their hands to avoid relegation back to the National League.

As for Brown, the former tough-tackling Celtic captain will be pleased to be back in the dugout and will be aiming to finish the season on a high with Ayr. They are positioned in 7th position in the Scottish second tier.

The Dunfermline-born man guided Fleetwood to a respectable 13th place finish last term in League One but he was given the chop earlier in this campaign after a poor run of form and has since been weighing up his next move in the game.