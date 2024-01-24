Charlton Athletic midfielder Dobson has played an increasingly important role at The Valley since joining in 2021. He’s proven himself as a vital player for the Addicks following a tough spell at Sunderland, locking down a starting spot and becoming captain of the League One club.

However, the 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and as a result, there have been doubts over his future. Hungarian side Fehervar have been named as admirers recently and now, fresh claims have emerged over their pursuit.

Football League World claims that Dobson has agreed a pre-contract deal with Fehervar, who play in Hungary’s top-flight.

They still have a permanent transfer offer on the table, so Charlton Athletic could still cash in and sell the skipper this month rather than wait to lose him for nothing in the summer.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Decision time for Charlton Athletic

If Dobson has reached an agreement over a pre-contract deal with Fehervar, Charlton Athletic have a decision to make. Ultimately, they’ve made efforts to tie him down to a new deal to no avail, so the midfielder’s future is firmly in his hands.

However, with a permanent offer on the table, the Addicks still have a decision to make. They can turn down an offer and keep Dobson for the remainder of his contract, which could be helpful given their precarious position in the League One table.

Or, they can choose to cash in now, get some money for Dobson while they can and spent the funds on strengthening in other areas of the squad. The midfield is already well-stocked, so a replacement likely won’t need to be signed.

Time will tell what decision they come to, but the rumoured pre-contract agreement will force Charlton into a decision this month.