Cardiff City are closing in on the permanent signing of Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, according to the Not The Top 20 podcast.

Horvath, 28, played an influential role in getting Luton Town to the Premier League last season. While on loan with the Hatters, he kept 20 clean sheets in 51 games and conceded 47 goals as they won the Championship play-offs.

This campaign though, the American ‘keeper hasn’t made a single appearance. He’s down the pecking order with Nottingham Forest and has been drawing second-tier interest as a result.

However, according to the Not The Top 20 podcast, hosted by EFL pundits George Elek and Ali Maxwell, Cardiff City are now closing in on a deal to sign him permanently.

*Taps mic* Is this thing on? Word reaching us at Notty Towers that Cardiff are closing in on the permanent signing of Ethan Horvath from Nottingham Forest. We know nothing more. pic.twitter.com/q7sdY2tNuC — Not The Top 20 Pod (@NTT20Pod) January 23, 2024

Reporter Darren Witcoop has also said on X that Blackburn Rovers were alongside the Bluebirds in making enquiries over Horvath. Hull City were also linked in a separate report from The Telegraph.

Horvath sees his Forest contract expire at the end of this season, penning a three-year deal upon arrival in 2021.

A solid signing for Cardiff City?

If Cardiff City are able to get a deal for Horvath wrapped up, it would mark some impressive business for the Welsh side. He’s barely played this season but he proved himself as a reliable shot-stopper in a promotion-winning side last season.

The arrival of someone of that pedigree should please Erol Bulut as he bids to strengthen his ranks this month. Blackburn Rovers and Hull City look poised to be left disappointed, so they’ll have to turn their attentions elsewhere if they want to sign a new goalkeeper this month.

As a permanent addition, Horvath can hopefully come in at Cardiff City to hold down the starting spot for years to come.