Bristol City defender Raphael Araoye has joined Weston-super-Mare on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Bristol City have let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some more experience under his belt.

Araoye, 19, will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt in the National League South to help boost his development.

The Robins have confirmed that he has linked up with his new team on an initial one-month basis.

Bristol City loan exit

Araoye’s switch to Weston-super-Mare is a chance for him to get exposed to senior football which will be good for him.

He was handed a three-year deal in 2022 and still has another 18 months left on his contract at Ashton Gate.

The left-footed German centre-back has been on the books of the Robins for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He has been a regular for the Championship outfit at various youth levels over recent years and could be a big player for them down the line.

Araoye is yet to make a first-team appearance for Bristol City but has played in pre-season friendlies in the past.

He temporarily leaves behind Liam Manning’s side who are eyeing a place in the play-offs in this campaign. They drew 1-1 at home to Watford last time out and are now sat in 13th place in the table, six points off the top six.

The Robins are back in action this Friday with a home clash against Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup as they look to progress to the fifth round. They beat West Ham 1-0 in the last round after striker Tommy Conway’s goal.