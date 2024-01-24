Blackburn Rovers are expected to complete the signing of Crewe Alexandra defender Connor O’Riordan, as per Pete O’Rourke.

Blackburn Rovers sit 17th in the Championship table. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are on a run of seven Championship games without a win and that form has seen them slide down the second tier.

Crewe Alexandra are 4th in the League Two table. Lee Bell’s side are on a run of five League Two games unbeaten and their recent form has them comfortable inside the fourth tier play-offs.

O’Riordan, 20, has made 23 League Two appearances so far this season. He has three goals from centre back and the current Irish youth international has a fair amount of senior experience for his age.

His senior breakthrough came in the 2021/22 season when he made 11 League One appearances for Crewe Alexandra. He had a loan spell in Scotland the year after and has been a regular for the League Two side since.

Reports initially broke last month suggesting Blackburn Rovers had triggered a £500,000 release clause for O’Riordan, but it has only now been reported that a deal is done.

Making the step up

Blackburn Rovers could do with a bit of reinforcement. Tomasson’s side look a shadow of the team who only narrowly missed out on a top six finish last season through goal difference and now they are only one potential result away from being 20th in the second tier.

O’Riordan hasn’t played at a level as high as the Championship before and it’s unlikely he will come in and start every week from the off. However, at 20-year-old he has done very well and he certainly has the potential to grow into a very solid player at this level.

There is just over a week left of the January transfer window and it remains to be seen whether Blackburn Rovers will target anyone else before the deadline.

Up next for Tomasson’s side is a home clash against Wrexham in the FA Cup on Monday evening.