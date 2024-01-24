Birmingham City are set to beat Sunderland to the signing of South Korean midfielder Paik Seung-ho, as per Sports Donga (via Birmingham World).

Birmingham City sit 20th in the Championship table. Tony Mowbray joined the Blues following his dismissal at Sunderland and the experienced boss has had a good start to life at the club.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are now 10th in the Championship and the mood on Wearside is as glum as it has been in many years.

Both sides will be keen to strengthen as they look to end the season on a high, and it seems Mowbray is to get one over on his former side.

Seung-ho, 26, is a South Korean international. The former Barcelona youth man has made 216 career appearances and has 30 goal contributions throughout. Seung-ho can play anywhere across the midfield including deeper and more advanced roles.

He was wanted by Sunderland as well as clubs in Ligue 1 and Bundesliga, but he is instead set to move to St Andrew’s to join Mowbray’s ranks this month.

A great coup

With the South Korean football season over he is a free agent and it is expected that he will sign a two and a half year deal in England.

At 26-year-old he brings a wealth of experience and his versatility is a great tool to have available.

Birmingham City, at one stage, looked like contenders for a play-off spot, but now the aim for Mowbray is simple. Stabilise the club and have them finish on the front foot ready to kick on next season.

The fans have already taken to Mowbray like a duck to water, and there is an overwhelming feeling that he is going to be the perfect choice to take Birmingham City to the next step.

Up next for Mowbray’s squad is a trip to Leicester City in the FA Cup this Saturday.