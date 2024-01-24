Charlton Athletic’s former boss Lee Bowyer is happy in his role with Montserrat amid questions of a return to The Valley, according to Richard Cawley.

Charlton Athletic have decided to make their second managerial change of the season, parting ways with Michael Appleton late last night. It came in the wake of a late defeat to Northampton Town, leaving the Addicks 16th in the League One table and without a win in 12 games across all competitions.

The South London outfit are only four points above their relegation zone as they search for their third manager of the campaign. They parted ways with Dean Holden back in August after a poor start to the League One season.

Questions have quickly been asked over who could be next and one name mentioned among supporters is that of former boss Lee Bowyer. However, writing on X, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley has said that the 47-year-old is happy in his current role as head coach of the Montserrat national side.

Few people have asked about whether Lee Bowyer would want a return. Message I've had is that he is happy where he is now, head coach of Montserrat. #cafc — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 24, 2024

The new Charlton Athletic boss

Charlton Athletic have some impressive players in their ranks, players who could definitely play for teams further up the division. There is the talent in the ranks to push up the table, but Appleton was not able to unlock that ability after taking over from Holden.

The next manager needs to be one that can get the best out of his players. With little time remaining in the window, only a swift appointment will allow the new boss to bring in some players of their own. Thankfully, there are strong players in the ranks at The Valley, and the regular production of new youth prospects supplies the first-team with new promising talents too.

Someone who can get the best out of the academy and build a connection between the squad and the fans could find success with Charlton Athletic. Time will tell just who the club believe that manager is though.