3 managers Charlton Athletic must consider after Michael Appleton’s exit

Charlton Athletic have sacked Michael Appleton, as announced by their official club website.

Charlton Athletic were beaten 3-2 at home by Northampton Town in their latest League One outing and that proved to be the final straw for the Mancunian.

The Addicks are now in the hunt for a new manager and they have a big decision to make.

Here is a look at three candidates they should consider for their vacant position…

Gary Rowett

He is available following his exit from Millwall earlier this season and would be a shrewd appointment by Charlton. He is an experienced boss in the Football League and has overseen over 500 games from the dugout to date.

As well as the Lions, Rowett has managed the likes of Burton Albion, Birmingham City, Derby County and Stoke City. Could he be persuaded to drop into the third tier?

Michael Duff

Swansea City sacked him earlier this winter and replaced him with Luke Williams from Notts County. The ex-Burnley and Northern Ireland defender only moved to the Welsh outfit last summer.

He guided Cheltenham Town to promotion from League Two in 2021 before getting Barnsley to the play-off final in League One last term. The 46-year-old may feel he has a point to prove now after his spell with the Swans was cut short and would be ideal for the Addicks.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Dave Challinor

He has worked wonders at Stockport County over recent years and he was interviewed for the Charlton job back in August after Dean Holden’s exit, as per a report by BBC Sport.

The former AFC Fylde and Hartlepool United man won the National League title with the Hatters in 2022 and his side are currently eyeing another promotion now.