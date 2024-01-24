Reading centre-back Nelson Abbey is close to joining Greek side Olympiacos, as per a fresh report from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Reading’s plight has been well-documented with ownership problems continuing to wreak havoc in Berkshire. There have been few shining lights this season, but one has been the emergence of centre-back Abbey.

He’d been in and around the Royals’ first-team picture before but this season, the 20-year-old has been a regular for Ruben Selles. Abbey has played 26 times across all competitions, impressing at the heart of defence while displaying his leadership abilities as captain on a number of occasions.

However, amid the League One club’s financial problems, there have been doubts over his future at Reading. Now, reporter Fabrizio Romano states that Abbey is closing in on a move away.

Writing on X, Romano states that an agreement over a permanent move to Greek giants Olympiacos is ‘almost done’. He adds that Abbey is viewed as a long-term part of the project at Olympiacos and Premier League side Nottingham Forest, who are both owned by Evangelos Marinakis.

🚨⚪️🔴 Olympiacos are closing in on deal to sign Nelson Abbey from Reading. Agreement at final stages, almost done — it’s permanent transfer for England U20 talented defender. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 He’s gonna be part of Olympiacos/Nottingham Forest long term project for present and future. pic.twitter.com/I3x2j6J1Uz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2024

Reading exit on the cards

Losing a player of Abbey’s potential and ability is a blow. However, with Reading in the position they’re in, an exit has been on the cards. Hopefully the move at least raises some funds that can be put back into the club, but time will tell if that proves to be the case.

It makes things tougher for Selles once, knowing that he’s losing an influential player and leader and he likely won’t be able to replace him in the January transfer window.

The Royals picked up a huge win against Derby County on Tuesday night but their point deductions mean they’re still rooted in the relegation zone. The uphill battle they face looks to be getting tougher and tougher for Reading with fans desperate for a much-needed change.