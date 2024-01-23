Wrexham have made a bid for Wigan Athletic striker Stephen Humphrys, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Wrexham are keen to lure the League One attacker to the Racecourse Ground before the end of the transfer window.

Humphrys, 26, is out of contract at the DW Stadium at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent in late June as things stand.

TEAMtalk claim Phil Parkinson’s side have lodged an approach for him as they look to further bolster their options at the top end of the pitch this winter.

Wrexham lodge bid for Wigan Athletic striker

Humphrys has made 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with seven goals and four assists.

Wrexham could see him as someone to compete with the likes of Paul Mullin, Steven Fletcher and Sam Dalby as they look to gain promotion from League Two. They are currently sat in 2nd place in the table behind Stockport County.

Humphrys joined Wigan back in 2021 and scored seven goals in his first year with the Latics before he was loaned out to Hearts last term. He fired five goals in 25 matches during his stint in Edinburgh.

The Oldham-born man has also played for the likes of Bury, Fulham, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United, Southend United and Rochdale in the past and is an experienced player in the Football League.

Shaun Maloney risks losing him for nothing later this year if his club doesn’t cash in on him this winter, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

Wrexham are an attractive team to sign for these days with the Hollywood links and it is looking likely that they will go up to the third tier this season.