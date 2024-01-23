Preston North End were beaten 2-1 away at Leeds United over the weekend.

Preston North End have the chance to conclude any final bits of business before the end of the transfer window.

They are currently sat in 12th place in the Championship play-offs and are five points off the play-offs.

Calvin Ramsay has officially left Deepdale after being recalled by Liverpool. The Reds are poised to make a decision on what to do next with the former Aberdeen man amid interest from Leeds United, as per the Daily Mail.

Goalkeeper Dai Cornell has signed a new deal with the Lilywhites. He has extended his stay until the summer of 2026.

Ryan Lowe’s side were linked with Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore earlier this winter in a report by the Manchester Evening News. However, in this latest update regarding the player’s situation at Old Trafford by the Daily Mail, he is heading on loan to Port Vale in League One for the remainder of this campaign to get some game time under his belt.

Preston are in talks to sign Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden as they look to bolster their options in the middle of the park. As per The Telegraph, they are looking to lure the ex-Arsenal and Hull City man to Lancashire following his temporary stint in Belgium at Standard Liege during the first-half of this term.

Football Insider have claimed this month that the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle are all admirers of the Premier League man.

Reporter Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that Sunderland are admirers of the Lilywhites loan star Liam Millar. The Black Cats could see the Canada international as a possible long-term replacement for Jack Clarke.