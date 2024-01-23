Watford have agreed to bring Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis back to the club on loan, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Watford currently sit 9th in the Championship table on 40 points. They sit outside a play-off place by just three points and goal difference, putting them in a healthy position in the race for the top-six.

Now, it is said that the Hornets could be set for an eye-catching reunion with former star man Emmanuel Dennis. Writing on X, trusted reporter Romano says in his tweet that Watford have agreed to bring back Dennis from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

He will join after spending a stint on loan in Turkey with Istanbul Basaksehir, taking a 70% pay cut to return to Vicarage Road. Ahead of the proposed move, a medical has been booked for today (Tuesday).

🟡⚫️ Understand Watford have agreed on deal to sign Emmanuel Dennis from Istanbul Basaksehir! Surprise return agreed on loan until June as he accepted to take 70% pay cut to return and help Watford. Medical booked on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Nsb1b1dybj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2024

The Hertfordshire side brought Dennis in from Belgium side Club Brugge in July 2021. He scored 10 goals and registered six assists in 67 games for the club.

After a year he was on his travels with a big-money move to Nottingham Forest in August 2022. His time at the City Ground has seen him feature just 25 times, scoring two goals and adding three assists.

Back to Watford

It has been a mixed campaign so far for Valerien Ismael and his Watford side. Their 28 games in the Championship have returned 10 wins, 10 draws, and eight losses.

The Hornets’ scoring charts are headed by Danish striker Mileta Rajovic with eight goals. Whilst Dennis has not been overly productive since leaving Watford, his success at Premier League level with the club should translate well to second-tier football.

Taking a 70% pay cut and dropping down a tier in football does show more than a degree of determination on Dennis’ part. His signing could be just the spark that Watford need to kick on the 2024 section of their campaign.