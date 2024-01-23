Ipswich Town secured a late draw against automatic promotion rivals Leicester City on Monday night, holding the Foxes to a 1-1 draw.

Ipswich Town made the tricky visit to Championship leaders Leicester City looking to reclaim their place in the top two. Southampton had risen to 2nd after extending their unbeaten run to 21 with a win over Swansea City.

It looked as though Kieran McKenna’s side were poised to remain 3rd in the Championship table too. A first-half own-goal from Leif Davis gave the Foxes a 1-0 advantage, and they looked poised to hold onto a vital three points.

However, in the dying embers of the game, Mads Hermansen could only parry Massimo Luongo’s shot into the path of Jeremy Sarmiento, who duly slotted home to secure a huge point for Ipswich Town.

It capped a bright appearance off the bench for Sarmiento, who has made three substitute appearances since joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month. Now, reporter Alex Jones has called for him to be played from the get-go.

In his player ratings for the East Anglian Daily Times, Jones praised Sarmiento for his impact of the bench. He rated his cameo at a 7/10 and said it’s now ‘time for him to start’. He wrote:

“Had a big impact off the bench. Smooth and silky off the ball, sending defenders all over the place. He almost scuffed his equaliser but was there in the right place at the right time. Great cameo, now it’s time for him to start.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Pushing for a start

After a bright appearance off the bench and his first Ipswich Town goal, Sarmiento looks to be moving closer and closer to a starting spot. McKenna isn’t afraid to rotate his ranks but for the most part, Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns have been tough to dislodge, while Conor Chaplin has held down the role in attacking midfield.

It means Sarmiento has an uphill battle for a place in the Town XI, but performances like Monday night’s will only help his bid.

The ideal chance to hand him a first start could come this weekend. Ipswich Town host Maidenhead United in the fourth round of the FA Cup, so McKenna should be in a position to give some players rare starts while maintaining a side strong enough to overcome George Elokobi’s outfit.

Sarmiento will likely be a strong candidate for a first start, but time will tell just what decision McKenna and co come to.