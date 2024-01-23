Sunderland have made a loan move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, as per Keith Downie.

Sunderland sit 10th in the Championship table. Michael Beale’s men are going through a rough patch and two defeats on the bounce in the Championship has soured the mood on Wearside.

With just over a week left of the January transfer window Sunderland are yet to bring anyone in and without doing so, it is hard to see the Black Cats finishing inside the play-offs this time around.

Styles, 23, has played 20 League One games for Barnsley this season. Scoring three and assisting two, the midfielder is a versatile option at Oakwell.

He spent last season on loan at Millwall where he managed 22 second tier outings just contributing to two goals for the Lions.

Now, following interest from Hull City and Birmingham City, it seems Sunderland are the latest Championship club to make a move for the League One talent.

🇭🇺 Sunderland have made a move for Barnsley’s Callum Styles.

The Black Cats looking to bolster their midfield & loan with summer obligation has been suggested for the Hungary international.

Far from a done deal though. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Rl82qwHHav — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 23, 2024

What they need?

Sunderland could do with an addition in the middle of the park and Styles has the ability to cover gaps out wide also, but whether he has the quality needed to thrive in the Championship is really yet to be confirmed.

Styles has made 18 international appearances for Hungary. The 23-year-old does have a good amount of experience in both the Football League and internationally. He would be a good asset to have, but he probably wouldn’t get into Sunderland’s strongest side at the moment.

The initial loan move should help a deal get done a bit quicker given the deadline next Wednesday and with Downie claiming there would be an obligation to buy, it would put pressure on Styles to hit the ground running in the north east.

Up next for Sunderland is a home clash against Stoke City in what feels like a must win game this Saturday.