St Mirren, Dundee and Ross County are all interested in Exeter City attacker James Scott, according to a report by HITC Sport.

The Scottish Premiership trio are keen on luring the Glasgow-born man back up to Scotland this winter.

Scott, 23, has made 28 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season for Exeter and has chipped in with three goals.

In this latest update regarding his situation with the League One club by HITC Sport, St Mirren, Dundee and Ross County are being linked along with his former club Motherwell, with the Grecians preparing to sign Livingston striker Joel Nouble.

Exeter City man eyed

Scott is under contract at Exeter until the end of this campaign meaning he is due to become a free agent this summer. Gary Caldwell’s side risk losing him for nothing this summer unless they cash in on him before the end of the transfer window, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

The former Scotland youth international started his career at Motherwell and broke into their first-team as a youngster, scoring seven goals in 42 matches altogether.

He caught the eye of Hull City and the Tigers lured him down the border in January 2020 following Jarrod Bowen’s exit to West Ham.

However, Scott struggled to make an impact at the MKM Stadium and the East Yorkshire outfit were relegated to League One in his first term.

He was part of the Hull squad who were promoted back to the Championship at the first time of asking under Grant McCann. However, he was loaned out to Hibernian in his final year and allowed to leave permanently in 2022.

Scott is now being linked with a return closer to home and a few teams have been mentioned as potential suitors.