Southampton, Watford and West Brom are all eyeing a potential loan swoop for Celtic forward Liel Abada, according to The Mail.

Southampton, Watford and West Brom haven’t necessarily been all too prolific this January transfer window, signing just three players between them. They will all likely be looking to put that right and push through some cut price deals or loan moves to help them in their quests for a top six finish.

All three Championship sides could finish in the play-off spots come the end of the season, with Southampton possibly even securing an automatic spot. But in order for the trio to meet their goals they are likely in need of some more firepower.

Celtic winger Abada is on all three sides’ radar according to The Mail, with a loan deal for the rest of the season being targeted. He is down the pecking order at Celtic Park as things stand after his return from injury and may look for a move away to get regular playing time.

Who to choose?

With potentially three offers on the table before long, Abada may have a difficult choice to make. All three sides are vying for promotion and should a short-term deal go well, he could be in line to secure a permanent move to a potential Premier League side by the end of the season.

All three sides have a lot of options in Abada’s position and so playing time is certainly far from guaranteed. The 22-year-old will need to weigh up his options and consider what his priorities are.

Whether he wishes to get regular minutes, play a part in a promotion-chasing side, secure a move to the most likely Premier League outfit next season or play well enough to get back into the plans at current club Celtic remains to be seen.