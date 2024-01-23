Southampton have made an approach for Burnley winger Manuel Benson, Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam has said on X.

Southampton’s interest in Benson has been well-documented this month. The Clarets have been firm about this interest and were said to be unlikely to sanction a move.

Leeds United have also been one of the sides with an eye on Benson. Reports over the weekend from Football Insider developed the Whites’ interest further, with Daniel Farke’s side said to be in ‘very advanced talks‘ for the former Belgium U21 international.

However, McAdam’s latest tweet could spark another twist in this transfer conundrum. Revealing the latest on X, he states that Southampton have made an approach to Burnley over a potential deal for the tricky winger.

Southampton have approached Burnley over the signing of winger Manuel Benson. The Championship club are looking to add a wide forward to their squad this month and Benson has had a limited role in the Premier League this season. Leeds also keen on the player. #saintsfc — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) January 22, 2024

Benson’s time in the Premier League for Burnley has seen him barely make an impression for the Lancashire outfit. He has made just four appearances all season, earning just 73 minutes of game time.

This comes after his starring role in Burnley’s Championship-winning campaign. He registered 12 goals and three assists for Vincent Kompany’s side and often looked a cut above the rest on the right-hand side, but he has been used sparingly since the rise to the top-flight.

Southampton’s Benson approach – the ramifications

Should Southampton’s approach to Burnley for Benson gain traction, it can only be seen as a positive move for the Saints. It would be a move that would likely start proving its worth very quickly.

Russell Martin’s side are on a great run of form. They are looking more than ever like a team that shouldn’t be playing at this level, propelling them right into the automatic promotion fight. Signing a player of Benson’s talents would only strengthen their promotion bid, adding a serious goal threat on the right.

If they pull it off, the acquisition of Benson wouldn’t only be valuable for Southampton, but it would deal a blow to promotion rivals Leeds United amid their own pursuit of the 26-year-old.