Shrewsbury Town are poised to bring back Paul Hurst as their new manager, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Hurst, 49, was sacked by Grimsby Town in League Two back in October and has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

Reporter O’Rourke has claimed on X (see below) that he is ‘set’ to return to New Meadow a second spell now.

Hurst impressed during his time at Shrewsbury from 2016 to 2018 and guided them to the League One play-off final during his stint.

They were denied promotion to the Championship by Rotherham United after losing 2-1 after extra-time at Wembley.

The Yorkshireman, who managed Ilkeston Town, Boston United and Grimsby before joining the Shrews, was subsequently lured away by Ipswich Town.

However, his tenure at Portman Road didn’t work out for him in the end and he was given the chop after five months.

Hurst delved back into the managerial world at Scunthorpe United after leaving East Anglia before returning to Grimsby.

He won 37.7% of matches with the Mariners during his second stint at Blundell Park which lasted just under three years.

Hurst is now being linked with a return to Shrewsbury as they look to climb up the third tier table after their recent poor run of form.

They are sat in 19th place in the table and are seven points off the drop zone. The Shrews lost 2-1 away at Peterborough United in their most recent league outing and are back in action this weekend with a trip to Sixfields to face Northampton Town as they look to return to winning ways.