Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are all keen on Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones, according to HITC.

Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are all fighting it out towards the bottom of the Championship table. All three sides will be keen on adding to the ranks in the closing stages of the transfer window too, hopefully boosting their survival hopes.

Now, according to new reports, the Championship trio have all identified a similar target.

HITC claims that Wigan Athletic star Jordan Jones is on the radars of Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United. The Latics are keen to keep the winger and are ready to look at extending his contract, which runs out at the end of this season.

Jones, 29, has been a mainstay on the left-hand side for Shaun Maloney’s side. He’s played 23 times for the League One side overall, chipping in with one goal and nine assists in the process.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A Championship chance awaits?

Jones came through Middlesbrough’s youth ranks and has been with Wigan Athletic since the summer of 2021. However, he’s never made a single appearance in the Championship, spending time on loan back in Scotland while the Latics were in the second-tier.

His performances for Wigan Athletic this season have caught the eye though, and it could earn him a chance to prove himself in a higher league. Jones has shown his creative threat, showing why he was previously a hit in Scotland with Kilmarnock.

Wigan and Maloney will be hopeful of keeping a player who has been of increasing influence this season. But, the Northern Ireland international is out of contract in the summer and with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United keen, Jones could have tempting options away from the DW Stadium available to him.