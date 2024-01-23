Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is set for transfer discussions with Dejphon Chansiri this week, as per The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday sit 22nd in the Championship table. Rohl’s side are five points from safety after two straight defeats in the Championship.

Rohl has helped improve the atmosphere surrounding the club, but they remain someway off surviving relegation as things stand.

There’s just over a week left to go of the January transfer window and Rohl is set for a transfer meeting with owner Chansiri. Speaking on potential signings, he said:

“But we’re still in contact, it doesn’t matter if he’s here or not here – I think it makes no difference. But yeah, we’ll try – it’s like on the pitch, you always try as a team to do something.