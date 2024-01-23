Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is set for transfer discussions with Dejphon Chansiri this week, as per The Star.
Sheffield Wednesday sit 22nd in the Championship table. Rohl’s side are five points from safety after two straight defeats in the Championship.
Rohl has helped improve the atmosphere surrounding the club, but they remain someway off surviving relegation as things stand.
There’s just over a week left to go of the January transfer window and Rohl is set for a transfer meeting with owner Chansiri. Speaking on potential signings, he said:
“But we’re still in contact, it doesn’t matter if he’s here or not here – I think it makes no difference. But yeah, we’ll try – it’s like on the pitch, you always try as a team to do something.
“Hopefully we will get to the end all that we want, but the transfer market is not easy in January. It goes quickly in one direction and then in a second direction. I will try it with the club, and hopefully by the first of February we will have the result that we want.”
The last roll of the dice
The Owls looked almost certain to go down when Rohl first took over at Hillsborough and he has instilled a new sense of belief.
They are only a couple of results away from Huddersfield Town, but they likely will need one or two additions this week to give them a strong enough chance of staying in the second tier beyond this season.
It arguably wouldn’t be the worst scenario for them to go down and rebuild under Rohl next season, but it is a huge risk and while there’s still a genuine chance of survival, the club should be doing all they can in their recruitment to help make up the gap.
Sheffield Wednesday struggled in the summer to get their recruitment right, but the transition from League One to the Championship is difficult for any side and now they have had time to adjust it should work in their favour.
Sheffield Wednesday were on a good run of form before playing two tough opponents in Southampton and Coventry City.
Their next couple of league games are crucial with outings against Watford, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City on the horizon.
