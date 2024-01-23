Rotherham United have the chance to bolster their ranks before the end of the transfer window.

Rotherham United are sat in 24th position in the Championship table and are eight points from safety.

They drew 1-1 away at Middlesbrough last time out with midfielder Cafu on the scoresheet.

The Millers have keen on Wigan Athletic winger Callum Lang, according to reporter Darren Witcoop on X. Football Insider claim League One pair Portsmouth and Derby County are also interested.

Lang, 25, has made 23 appearances in all competitions so far this season and remains under contract with the Latics until 2025.

Leam Richardson has addressed the links and has said, as per the Rotherham Advertiser: “We’re interested in all good players. He’s not our player, he’s Wigan’s player, so you’ve got to respect that. The recruitment team are working as hard as possible to try to come up with solutions. We’ll see.”

Rotherham are open to offloading attacker Ciaran McGuckin this winter to help him get some more experience. The 20-year-old has played five times for the Yorkshire outfit during the first-half of this campaign.

Richardson has told the Rotherham Advertiser: “It’s important that all players play football on a Saturday afternoon and a Tuesday night, no matter what age they are. They’ll only improve by doing that. Ciaran needs to be out there playing football.”

Sheffield United continue to monitor the Millers’ goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, as detailed in a report by the Rotherham Advertiser, but any move is likely to wait until the summer now. The Blades are expected to land Ivo Grbić from Atletico Madrid instead this month.

Johansson, 25, has played 127 matches over the past four years and is a key player. He has been on the books at Aston Villa and Leicester City in the past.

Elsewhere, Rotherham have announced that they have appointed Rob Scott as their new Director of Football. Meanwhile, ex-defender Paul Hurst is in the frame for a return to Shrewsbury Town as they hunt for a replacement for Matt Taylor.