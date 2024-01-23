Middlesbrough take on Chelsea in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Middlesbrough take a 1-0 lead into the second leg after Hayden Hackney got the winner at the Riverside two weeks ago. They will be hoping to get another victory or a draw this evening to take them into their first final since winning this competition 20 years ago.

Michael Carrick’s side had several injuries going into the first leg and although some have returned, there are now new injuries to contend with.

Both Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alex Bangura went off in the first half against Chelsea and won’t feature this evening. Tommy Smith and Darragh Lenihan are out for the season. There are question marks around the fitness of captain Jonny Howson and winger Isaiah Jones, which could mean a change in system for Boro against Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Paddy McNair and Lewis O’Brien returned to Championship action in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham United after long spells out. Whilst Marcus Forss has scored two in two since making his comeback.

January arrivals Finn Azaz and Luke Ayling are cuptied, with Sam Greenwood suffering the same fate having played for Leeds United in an earlier round before joining the Teessiders.

Predicted XI

GK – Tom Glover

RB – Rav van den Berg

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Matt Clarke

LB – Lukas Engel

RCM – Matt Crooks

CM – Dan Barlaser

LCM – Hayden Hackney

RW – Marcus Forss

ST – Josh Coburn

LW – Morgan Rogers

If Jones doesn’t play, Middlesbrough will have to play with a back four. A back five is likely needed to withstand pressure. With question marks also around the fitness of Howson too, he may not be risked with Crooks coming into midfield. Carrick may opt for a 5-2-3 formation adopted against Aston Villa in the FA Cup last month.

Marcus Forss could lead the line but with a lack of wide options he could be forced to play wide as he has done for the majority of his games under Carrick, with Coburn coming back into the starting XI. Rogers to start despite strong links to Aston Villa this week, in what could turn out to be his final game for Boro.