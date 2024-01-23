Leeds United have been tipped to go head-to-head with Sheffield United in the race for Ben Godfrey by Daily Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards.

Leeds United sit 4th in the Championship table. Nine points from a possible nine in the Championship has seen the gap to the automatic promotion spots shorten to five points.

Daniel Farke’s side at a minimum should finish inside the play-offs, but an automatic return to the Premier League can’t be ruled out.

Godfrey, 26, has only played three competitive games for Everton this season across all competitions. Last time around he made just 13 Premier League outings and it make sense that he is linked with a move away.

Leeds United were alongside AC Milan and Sheffield United as sides interested in the defender, but now an update suggest Leeds United and Sheffield United are to battle it out for the signature.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast (via Leeds All Over) Edwards said:

“So there are three options there. I would choose AC Milan all day every day. But I have a feeling this will come to a straight shootout between Sheffield United and Leeds United.

“It’s one of those debates which you can put yourself into as a football fan. These are three very different clubs, very different parameters, expectations and situations. I think it’s a brilliant three-way choice.”

A surprising outcome

Not many English players end up playing abroad and Edwards clearly doesn’t think Godfrey will be doing that.

Despite the prospect of Champions League football he believes both Sheffield United and Farke’s side stand more of a chance this month.

Both clubs could end up being in the Championship next season, so it is a risk. However, Godfrey is almost guaranteed more playing time at either the Blades or the Whites than he is playing for AC Milan.

The 26-year-old needs to get his career back on the right track and consistent minutes is the best way to do that. He has plenty of Championship and top flight experience throughout his time at both Norwich City and Everton and he would be a good addition to both Chris Wilder and Farke’s squads.