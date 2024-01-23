Fulham plan to keep QPR and Bristol City-linked Rodrigo Muniz for the rest of this season after blocking a potential exit to Gremio, as per a report by Zero Hora (via Sport Witness).

The attacker’s game time at Craven Cottage has dried up over recent times and his long-term future with the London club is up in the air.

Muniz, 22, is said to be on the radar of QPR and Bristol City this month, according to reporter Darren Witcoop on X.

However, in this latest update regarding the player’s situation by Zero Hora (via Sport Witness), the Championship pair may well have to look elsewhere for forward options with the Whites keen to keep him for squad depth.

QPR and Bristol City dealt blow

QPR need attacking reinforcements to boost their hopes of survival. They are currently sat in 22nd place in the table and are three points from safety.

As for Bristol City, they are 13th and are six points off the play-offs. The Robins drew 1-1 with Watford last time out.

Muniz would give both the R’s and Liam Manning’s side more firepower going forward but it appears Fulham have reservations over letting him leave this winter.

Fulham landed him back in 2021 from Flamengo and he has since found the net six times in 35 outings for the Cottagers.

He isn’t a regular starter for the Whites though, hence why he was given the green light to link up with Middlesbrough on a temporary basis in the last campaign.

The Brazilian went on to score twice for Boro in 17 matches and wasn’t able to make the impact he wanted.

Muniz is mainly sat on the bench for Fulham these days but provides back-up to their striking department.