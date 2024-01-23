Middlesbrough are hoping to hold onto their key players this month as they look to close the gap to the play-off spots once again.

Middlesbrough embarked on an impressive rise up the Championship towards the play-off spots. However, inconsistency has stopped them from kicking on further, leaving them 11th in the table but only three points off the top six.

Boro will be hoping some new additions can strengthen their bid for the play-offs, but keeping key players will be key too. There’s been lots of interest in their standout stars as well, with Morgan Rogers‘ name in headlines over the past week.

Aston Villa were said to have bid for Middlesbrough attacker Rogers and since then, speculation has persisted. It has been said that the player sees it as a big opportunity but Boro are standing firm over their valuation.

Midfielder Hayden Hackney has long drawn admiring glances and reports have said Newcastle United have been watching him of late. He’s unlikely to move this month though, it is added.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

In terms of potential incomings, there have been new names linked. Middlesbrough are reportedly among the admirers of Notts County hotshot Macauley Langstaff, who has 19 goals in 26 League Two games since starring in the National League last season.

He’s not the only League Two talent to have been linked with Boro either. Swindon Town’s young defender Harrison Minturn could be sold before the end of the window and the Teesside outfit have been taking a look, reporter Alan Nixon has said.

Last but not least though is news of a target who looks like he won’t be on the move. Middlesbrough are among those to have had eyes on a loan deal for Manchester United’s Amad Diallo this month, but the Red Devils are looking to hold onto him this month rather than send him out again.